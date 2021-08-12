9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Mining Operations Return to Normal after recent power outage

By Chief Editor
MINING operations have returned to normal after being adversely affected by the recent countrywide power outage, the Zambia Chamber of Mines has indicated.

ZCM president, Godwin Beene said the power outage had impacted the day’s mining operations in the midst of the prevailing copper bull market.

Dr Beene said in a statement that ZCM was concerned with the major electricity outage that occurred on Sunday August ,8, this year.

He said employees across the Chamber membership completed shifts without incident of injury during the power outage, despite open pit production in the Northwestern Province being adversely affected.

“Chamber member operations have since returned to normal. For the mining operations in the Copperbelt Province, the standby arrangements of our member Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) successfully kicked in.

Emergency back-up supply was extended to all their client mine operators on the CEC network to preserve life, production, assets and infrastructure in the national interest,” he said.

He said the chamber membership was looking forward to the resolution of the uncertain and tense status quo in the electricity sector in general, and around CEC.

Dr Beene said the resolution would help boost confidence and reduce the perception of risk.

He said there was need for increased energy generation in North Western Province to help provide supply for open pit mines that were too large for on-site stand by diesel generator solutions in the area.

Dr Beene said additional generation capacity was necessary in meeting the increasing demand of electricity in the mining sector .

