President Edgar Lungu Zambia has described as shocking the murder of Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo, and a brother of provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Chihili.

According to a statement released to the media by statehouse, President Lungu is further dismayed by the amount of mayhem in North Western, some parts of Westen, and Southern provinces which he says has effectively rendered the elections in the three provinces not free and fair.

“How can you talk about free and fair elections when our opponents have taken this election as war? When people say elections were not free and fair, they accuse the ruling party but look at North Westen Province, some parts of Western, and Southen provinces, who is causing the mayhem? The opposition,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu has since directed the Army Commander to re-enforce troops in the three provinces and not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring peace returns to the rest of the country.

“This is exactly what I said last night concerning political violence. It is of course clear that these two Zambians have been killed in cold blood by UPND members. I, therefore, direct the Zambia Army Commander to quickly re-enforce security in North-Western, some parts of Western, and Southern provinces where this unprecedented violence is taking place,” President Lungu says.

“Yesterday, during my address to the nation I said ‘as long as I remain, President, I will not countenance violence’, and less than 24 hours later we experience such brutal incidents orchestrated by our opponents who want to rule Zambia by force will ensure lives of citizens are protected, and I will not take kindly to these evil schemes,” the President has warned.

And President Lungu has sent a message of condolences to the Kungo and Chihili families and urged them and the Patriotic Front members to be calm and not resort to retaliation.

“The job to arrest the killers lies with security officers. So, stay calm and do not retaliate. It hurts so bad but some killers have been arrested already, and the rest will be found,” the President says.