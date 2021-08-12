9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 12, 2021
General News
President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu cast Votes

Zambian President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu this morning cast their votes at at Andrew Mwenya polling station at Crawford school in Chawama in Lusaka.

Speaking after casting his vote, President Lungu said that the Patriotic Front will emerge victorious in today’s general elections and called for peace to prevail in the country during and after elections.

President Lungu who was accompanied by the first lady Madam Esther Lungu, who also cast her vote, urged all the voters not to hang around polling stations but vote, return home and use available media platforms to be informed about the outcome of the results.

“I hear some politicians have asked people to stay around polling station. That will just bring chaos, confusion, and unnecessary anarchy” President Lungu warned.

President Lungu has urged all voters to watch out for electoral mistakes such as lack of stamping of ballot papers and other lapses and called for competence at all levels.

The President who is impressed with the voter turnout so far, has further called on voters to come out in numbers and exercise their right to vote and “let the best candidate win”

