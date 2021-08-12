9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Three polling stations in Nalolo not yet opened, truck carrying ballot papers breaks down

By Chief Editor
50 views
0
Rural News Three polling stations in Nalolo not yet opened, truck carrying ballot papers...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three polling stations in Nalolo West Bank of Nalolo Constituency in Western Province were unable to open at the stipulated time of 06:00 hours.

Nalolo District Electoral Officer Imuwana Mwanamwalye said the three polling stations failed to open at the stipulated time because the truck carrying the ballot papers had a break down for five hours at Liliachi area.

“We have recorded a challenge with transportation of the ballot papers, three of our polling stations are not yet opened because the truck carrying ballot papers was stuck at Liliachi,” he said.

Mr. Mwanamwalye said an alternative has been found and the ballot papers are currently on their way to their respective polling stations.

He named the three polling stations as Imafulo, Matongo New Apostolic Church and Mofu, all from Lyamakumba ward.

Nalolo constituency has 65 polling stations.

Meanwhile, some Nalolo residents have turned up in large numbers to cast their vote in the general elections.

The residents started queuing up as early as 04:00 hours.

Muliunda Munali, a resident of Muoyo said he went to his polling station around 05:00 hours and discovered that people had started reaching the polling station as early as 04:00 hours.

“I came at 05:00 hours, hoping I was one of the early ones, only to find long queues, “he said.

Mr. Munali said it is good that a lot of people have shown the zeal to participate in this year’s elections.

Previous articlePresident Lungu expresses happiness with the voter turnout

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Three polling stations in Nalolo not yet opened, truck carrying ballot papers breaks down

Three polling stations in Nalolo West Bank of Nalolo Constituency in Western Province were unable to open at the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government reaffirms its commitment to debt swap for all public workers

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Teaching Service Commission (TSC) Commission Chairperson, Stanley Mhango, says the government is committed to the debt swap initiative for all public service workers...
Read more

Government release K25 million for Kashikishi-Lunchinda road

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Government has released K25 million to pay local sub-contractors working on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Chienge district, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota...
Read more

Stay away from partisan politics, N/W civil servants cautioned

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has implored civil servants in Manyinga district to avoid partisan politics but instead focus on upgrading their qualifications...
Read more

Ministry of Home Affairs Opens a Birth and Death Certification Center in Mongu

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Government has noted the low numbers of death and birth registration despite having the enactment of the law in 1973. Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.