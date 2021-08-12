Three polling stations in Nalolo West Bank of Nalolo Constituency in Western Province were unable to open at the stipulated time of 06:00 hours.

Nalolo District Electoral Officer Imuwana Mwanamwalye said the three polling stations failed to open at the stipulated time because the truck carrying the ballot papers had a break down for five hours at Liliachi area.

“We have recorded a challenge with transportation of the ballot papers, three of our polling stations are not yet opened because the truck carrying ballot papers was stuck at Liliachi,” he said.

Mr. Mwanamwalye said an alternative has been found and the ballot papers are currently on their way to their respective polling stations.

He named the three polling stations as Imafulo, Matongo New Apostolic Church and Mofu, all from Lyamakumba ward.

Nalolo constituency has 65 polling stations.

Meanwhile, some Nalolo residents have turned up in large numbers to cast their vote in the general elections.

The residents started queuing up as early as 04:00 hours.

Muliunda Munali, a resident of Muoyo said he went to his polling station around 05:00 hours and discovered that people had started reaching the polling station as early as 04:00 hours.

“I came at 05:00 hours, hoping I was one of the early ones, only to find long queues, “he said.

Mr. Munali said it is good that a lot of people have shown the zeal to participate in this year’s elections.