For Whom Will You Cast Vote: Carry Zambia on Your Back or Zambia Carry You on Hers
By Field Ruwe EdD On August 12, the few steps you will make in your walk from the polling booth entrance to the ballot box...
Saying Lungu Will Win is Not Blasphemy: UPND and Dr. Sishuwa’s Dangerous Election Expectation
By Kapya Kaoma. To UPND cadres, questioning if HH will win this election is tantamount to doubting if Jesus is the Son of God. Such...
Zambia after the 2021 General Elections
By Henry Kyambalesa Introduction Thus far, I have shared some of my most provocative views and opinions with my fellow Zambians concerning our beloved country’s development-related...
Sorry President Lungu, You Can’t Arrest HH–We are a Democracy not a Dictatorship
By Kapya Kaoma President Lungu's despicable threat uttered when addressing the Mines Unions in Kitwe that he would arrest HH after he wins the...
