Columns
Voter Turn out in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Chawama residents line up to cast their votes at Andrew Mwenya polling station in Chawama today.
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu casts his vote at Andrew Mwenya polling station in Chawama today.
There was stampede due to overcrowding before residents casted their votes at Andrew Mwenya polling station in Chawama today.
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu at Andrew Mwenya,Crawford polling station in Chawama today.
=PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu votes at Andrew stationpolling station in Chawama today.
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu having his details on the voter's card checked by Electoral officer at Andrew Mwenya polling station in Chawama
Vice President Inonge Wina casting her vote at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Thousands of people queue to cast there votes at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Vice President Inonge Wina getting her NRC after received a ballot paper from the polling assistant at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Vice President Inonge Wina receive the ballot papers from the polling assistant at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Vice President Inonge Wina receive the ballot papers from the polling assistant at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Polling assistants verifying the names and NRC from the voters at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Polling assistants verifying the names at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Thousands of people queue to cast there votes at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Thousands of people queue to cast there votes at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Thousands of people queue to cast there votes at silverest polling in Chongwe District
Mr. Leonard Mukupa of Serenje district casting his vote at 6:50hrs at Serenje Boma Primary in Serenje Central constituency.
An inmate casting his vote at Mansa correctional services polling station in Mansa Central constituency.
A- Catholic Nan casting her vote at Mansa Basic School Polling Station in Bahati constituency.
VOTERS at Council Guest House Polling station in Bahati constituency line-up to cast their votes.
Senior citizen casting his vote at Mansa Council Guest House polling station in Bahati constituency.
VOTERS at Muchinka Polling station in Mansa central constituency line-up to cast their votes.
Thousands of people queue to cast their votes at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
Kamulanga Primary School Polling Station Polling Officer Mr. Nkhata making sure voters are doing the right things at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
-Polling assistants verifying the names of voters at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
Polling assistants verifying the names of voters at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
-Polling assistants verifying the names of voters at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
Kamulanga Primary School Polling Station Polling Officer Mr. Nkhata making sure voters are doing the right things at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
Thousands of people queue to cast their votes at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
Polling assistants verifying the names of voters at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituenc
Polling assistants verifying the names of voters at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituency
Polling assistants verifying the names of voters at Kamulanga Primary School in Kabwata Constituenc
