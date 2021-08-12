9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Voting partially disrupted at Kalala Market Polling station in Luanshya district

By Chief Editor
50 views
0
General News Voting partially disrupted at Kalala Market Polling station in Luanshya district
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Voting was disrupted at Kalala Market Polling station in Luanshya district on the Copperbelt Province, after the station shut down temporarily, following near violence curls by irate voters forcing their way into the station.

The voters who lined up as early as 04:00 hours this morning were accusing poll staff of not following the queues and serving people that had just arrived shortly after the polling stations opened at 06:00 hours.

A check by ZANIS in Luanshya revealed that calm had returned to the station with heavy presence of armed police officers, with voters castings their ballots as expected.

Kalala Market polling station Presiding Officer Misodzi Zyala who confirmed the incident to ZANIS said the station was temporarily shut to allow for calm to return before proceeding with the exercise.

“The enraged voters outnumbered the two police officers manning the station and pushed their way into the polling station threatening to tear down the ballot papers.” She narrated.

Ms Zyala explained “the people started coming around 04:00 hours and immediately when we opened at 06: 00 hours the queues were already long. We explained to the people that we have two polling stations 1 and 2 within the same room, asking them to form two queues which led to a confusion and accusations that we are attending to people that came late”.

She said “the situation was slowly getting out of hand and people soon became unruly, we closed the door to calm the situation but they overpowered the two police officers and forced their way in and the situation was only calmed by police reinforcement that quickly responded”.

She added that the polling station was closed from 06:50 hours and later opened at 07:31 hours after the police officers managed to calm the crowd.

The station is being manned by heavy presence of police to maintain law and order.

And some people spoken to were eager to vote and only complained that the polling staff were not following order but had given chance to late comers to vote, disregarding the queues.

By 08:40 hours, over 150 people had cast their vote out of the 598 registered voters in Kalala Markert Polling station one.

Previous articleSinazongwe residents spend nights at polling station

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Voting partially disrupted at Kalala Market Polling station in Luanshya district

Voting was disrupted at Kalala Market Polling station in Luanshya district on the Copperbelt Province, after the station shut...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sinazongwe residents spend nights at polling station

General News Chief Editor - 0
Residents of Sinazongwe District in Southern province started to queue up to cast their votes as early as 20:00 hours last night. A...
Read more

President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu cast their Votes

General News Chief Editor - 13
Zambian President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu this morning cast their votes at at Andrew Mwenya polling station at Crawford school...
Read more

ECZ advised to ensure accessibility for disabled persons during today’s polls.

General News Chief Editor - 3
Zambia National Association For Persons with Disability (ZANAPD) has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for its mitigation measure that...
Read more

Kaziya warns employers against disenfranchising workers

General News Chief Editor - 8
As millions of Zambians are planning to vote in tomorrow's general elections, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour Chanda Kaziya has warned employers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.