Friday, August 13, 2021
17 polling stations counted out 52 in Mufulira district

Patriotic Front (PF)’ Kantanshi Parliamentary Candidate, Anthony Mumba has scored 3675 votes with United Party for National Development(UPND)’s Mukwenya N’gandu trailing with 1692 votes from 17 polling stations out of 52 that have so far been counted.

ZANIS reports that Kantanshi Returning Officer, Hunt Banda announced that Independent Candidate, Wallace Kalungu is following in the third place with 172 votes, while People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)’s Ngosa Chibwana is at fourth place with 63 votes.

Meanwhile Socialist Party’s Constance Bwalya had 52 votes, while Democratic Party (DP)’S Martin Kabwe had 20 votes.

Mr Banda disclosed that a total of 5,750 votes were cast from 17 polling stations with 76 being rejected ballots.

