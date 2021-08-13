9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
Feature Politics
42 polling stations out 146 counted in Kapiri Mposhi

Kapiri Mposhi, August 13, 2021, ZANIS— Totaling of results in the 2021 general elections in Kapiri Mposhi is underway and progressing well.

As at 14:30 hours, results from 42 polling stations out of the total of 146 in the district had been received at Kapiri Mposhi totaling Center.

Kapiri Mposhi Returning Officer, Elizabeth Manda announced that results from 42 polling stations have been brought in readiness for totaling.

She disclosed that in the presidential race United Party for National Development’s (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema is leading with 7,556 while Patriotic Front’s (PF) Edgar Lungu has 5,945 votes from the 42 polling stations counted.

In the Parliamentary race UPND’s Stanley Kakubo is leading with 7,439 votes followed by Chrispin Siingwa of the PF who has 6,924 votes.

Democratic Party candidate, Stephen Kabwe is in third position with about 417 votes while Socialist Party candidate Paul Chilenga is fourth with a paltry 228 votes from results counted from 42 polling stations.

The totaling of results started around 02:20 hours today and poll staff have continued to trickle in with results from various polling stations.

Previous articleLusaka central counts 10 out of 116 polling stations

