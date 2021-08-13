9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

All polling stations have now closed-ECZ

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines All polling stations have now closed-ECZ
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that all polling stations have officially been closed. Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano says the last polling stations closed at 05:00 hours in the morning, in Mwenshi ward of Lunga district, Luapula Province.

Mr Nshindano noted that there were also late closures of polling stations in Nalolo district, in Western Province, due to them only commencing the voting process late at 15:00 hours.

He stated that the commission has started receiving results, however, the commission is yet to receive consolidated results at constituency level.

“The commission shall give an update of the results at 15:00 for all the constituencies that would have been consolidated by then,” he said.

Chief Electoral Officer has since called on stakeholders and the general public to remain patient with the commission, as they remain determined to announce the final results within 72 hours from the close of the last polling station.

Mr Nshindano said this during a briefing held at the National Results Centre, in Lusaka today.

However, the announcement has been received with mixed feelings by some political parties.

New Heritage Party Deputy Secretary General, Edwin Zulu commended the Commission for the tireless work done so far, but however called on the ECZ to begin announcing the results that have been received without further delay.

“The ECZ have done a good job from post-election planning till now, we just hope that they do not disappoint us now,” he said.

Meanwhile, United States of America Embassy Charge’ D’Affaires to Zambia, David Young has expressed sadness over the loss of lives due to political violence.

Mr Young said the death of North-western Province Patriotic Front Chairperson, Jackson Kungo was a terrible tragedy, adding that all the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

He stated that the US government will continue to support peace as all Zambians want peace.

“I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the families of their loved ones during this election period,” he added.

Mr Young Also appealed to the residents to maintain peace as the results are being announced.

Previous article17 polling stations counted out 52 in Mufulira district
Next articleKabompo counts 24 polling stations out of 63

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FIFA Revises Chipolopolo’s September Qatar Qualifiers Dates

FIFA has revised dates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala has announced that latest communication from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Human Rights Commission called on Government to immediately restore internet services

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
The Human Rights Commission (HRC/Commission) has called on the Government to with immediate effect restore internet services to promote the right to access to...
Read more

ECZ calls for calm as poll results are being awaited

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has expressed sadness at the isolated incidents of political violence that were recorded in some parts of the...
Read more

President Lungu Expresses Shock at the Violence in Western, North Western and Southern Provinces, Calls on PF members to remain calm

Headlines Chief Editor - 46
President Edgar Lungu Zambia has described as shocking the murder of Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo, and a brother of...
Read more

High Voter Turn out Continues to hold across Polling Stations

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The high voter turn out witnesessed across the country has continued to hold. In Lusaka, voting at Chilenje South secondary school polling station opened its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.