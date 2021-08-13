Counting of votes in the 2021 presidential, parliamentary, mayoral, council chairperson and local government elections for Mapatizya constituency started last night at Kabanga Christian secondary school in Zimba district.

ZANIS reports that ballot papers started arriving at Kabanga secondary school hall, the totaling centre for Zimba district, from various polling stations in Mapatizya constituency at 01:15 hours this morning.

Returning Officer Evans Mukuka said the counting is still ongoing in some constituencies.

However, results from the already completed polling stations are yet to be declared by the Returning Officer appointed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) while people that are gathered at the hall are anxiously waiting for the announcement.

Mapatizya constituency in Zimba district has a total of 65 polling stations and 12 wards.