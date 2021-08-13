The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has expressed sadness at the isolated incidents of political violence that were recorded in some parts of the country yesterday, resulting in two deaths.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Kryticous Shindano has since called on Zambians across the country to remain calm and peaceful as the country awaits election results.

Patriotic Front (PF) chairman for Northwestern province, Jackson Kungo and a brother to Northwestern province Permanent Secretary, Emmanuel Chihili, were killed yesterday by suspected opposition political party members.

In a briefing at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, which is a national totaling centre, Mr. Shindano also announced that there were people that were still voting in some polling stations that at midnight.

He said these are places where polling stations delayed to open due to some challenges.

He said as a result, the polling stations extended voting beyond 18 hours, which is a stipulated time for closing voting.

Mr. Shindano said the next briefing at the national totaling centre will be at 10:00hours this morning.

Yesterday, Zambians flocked to polling stations to vote in the presidential, parliamentary, mayoral, council chairperson and local government elections.

There are a total of 7,023,499 registered voters in Zambia.