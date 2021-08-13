United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has won in Malambo constituency of Mambwe district in Eastern province. Mr. Hichilema garnered 16,169 valid votes against his incumbent President, Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF), who came polled 13, 347 valid votes.

Oscar Musonda, the Returning Officer for Malambo constituency declared that a total of 31,506 votes were cast, out of which 1,059 were rejected.

And UPND parliamentary candidate Peter Phiri has scooped the Malambo constituency seat. Mr. Phiri scored 14,951 votes against his closest opponent Makebi Zulu of PF who got 8,859 votes.

Mr. Musonda, the Returning Officer for Malambo constituency declared Mr. Phiri as winner of the parliamentary seat. Mr. Musonda further said that 31,477 votes were cast in the parliamentary pool out of which, 956 were rejected.

Meanwhile, the UPND has also scooped the council chairperson seat for Mambwe town council Isaac Zulu of the UPND emerged winner with 13,803 valid votes, beating Stephen Zulu of the Patriotic Front who came second with 10,577 valid votes.

Returning Officer Mambwe district, Henry Siwakwi, declared Mr. Zulu of the UPND duly elected council chairperson for the Mambwe town council.