9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH beats President Lungu in Malambo Constituency of Mambwe district in Eastern province

By Chief Editor
51 views
2
Feature Politics HH beats President Lungu in Malambo Constituency of Mambwe district in Eastern...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has won in Malambo constituency of Mambwe district in Eastern province. Mr. Hichilema garnered 16,169 valid votes against his incumbent President, Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF), who came polled 13, 347 valid votes.

Oscar Musonda, the Returning Officer for Malambo constituency declared that a total of 31,506 votes were cast, out of which 1,059 were rejected.

And UPND parliamentary candidate Peter Phiri has scooped the Malambo constituency seat. Mr. Phiri scored 14,951 votes against his closest opponent Makebi Zulu of PF who got 8,859 votes.

Mr. Musonda, the Returning Officer for Malambo constituency declared Mr. Phiri as winner of the parliamentary seat. Mr. Musonda further said that 31,477 votes were cast in the parliamentary pool out of which, 956 were rejected.

Meanwhile, the UPND has also scooped the council chairperson seat for Mambwe town council Isaac Zulu of the UPND emerged winner with 13,803 valid votes, beating Stephen Zulu of the Patriotic Front who came second with 10,577 valid votes.

Returning Officer Mambwe district, Henry Siwakwi, declared Mr. Zulu of the UPND duly elected council chairperson for the Mambwe town council.

Previous articleMakebi Zulu loses seat as UPND Scoops First ever Parliamentary Seat in PF Stronghold in Eastern Province
Next articlePresident Lungu leads in Serenje, Muchinga constituencies

2 COMMENTS

  1. Ba LT, it’s time to free yourself from PF. Bring back the days of Lusaka Dispatch. You have too intimidated and hence so biased for too long. Freedom is here and Change has come.

    2

  2. The first ECZ poll announcement was stopped by Mazabuka long time MP Garry ! Nkombo with so much fun fair & pomp.

    Before a single poll result is announced, three out of 15 presidential candidates has conceded defeat, congratulated HH.

    It’s like you’re watching a feudal conquest movie, a well sketched kingdom building.

    Who is pulling the strings, when is HH adding appropriate title before his name; His Majesty?

    Whatever you do, don’t blame it on yourself, BLAME IT ON THE RAIN!

    The next generation will judge us harshly.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

President Lungu leads in Serenje, Muchinga constituencies

President Edgar Lungi is leading in Serenje central and Muchinga constituencies in Central province. This is according to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu leads in Serenje, Muchinga constituencies

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungi is leading in Serenje central and Muchinga constituencies in Central province. This is according to results announced so far by...
Read more

Dr Nevers Mumba Counsels the Nation

Feature Politics editor - 10
Dr Nevers Mumba's Post Election Counsel to the Nation https://www.facebook.com/mumba2021/videos/896861090914360
Read more

42 polling stations out 146 counted in Kapiri Mposhi

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 2
Kapiri Mposhi, August 13, 2021, ZANIS--- Totaling of results in the 2021 general elections in Kapiri Mposhi is underway and progressing well. As at...
Read more

Lusaka central counts 10 out of 116 polling stations

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 2
Counting of ballot papers following yesterday's August 12, general elections has continued in Lusaka District. Lusaka Central Constituency Returning officer Sandra Manyangwe has so...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.