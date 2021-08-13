The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the commission is concluding the counting of ballots in all constituencies.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said the delay in announcing the results is due to the high voter turnout.

Mr Nshindano said results will be announced as soon as the consolidated results have been finalized.

The chief electoral officer said commission is doing their best to ensure the results are announced on time while the final results will be announced within 72 hours.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nshindano, was speaking during a briefing held at the national results centre where he expressed concern over the sadden attacks at some polling stations that ultimately led to the disruption in voting.

“We are deeply saddened on the levels of violence on poll staff, our plea to political parties is that they cooperate with the commission and allow the poll stuff to do their work so that they conclude with the results,” he said.

He has since called on political parties to cooperate with the commission and allow them to do their work.

Mr Nshindano has also dispelled allegations that some residents were in possession of premarket ballots at Lusaka city council while an ECZ staff is alleged to have stolen ballots.

“As some of you may be aware, this individual was handed over to the police and no evidence was found and the individual was released immediately. As for the stolen ballot papers, the presiding officer indicated that the person they were suspecting was an usher,” he stated.