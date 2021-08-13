9.5 C
Friday, August 13, 2021
Headlines
High voter turnout delays result announcements-ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the commission is concluding the counting of ballots in all constituencies.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said the delay in announcing the results is due to the high voter turnout.

Mr Nshindano said results will be announced as soon as the consolidated results have been finalized.

The chief electoral officer said commission is doing their best to ensure the results are announced on time while the final results will be announced within 72 hours.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nshindano, was speaking during a briefing held at the national results centre where he expressed concern over the sadden attacks at some polling stations that ultimately led to the disruption in voting.

“We are deeply saddened on the levels of violence on poll staff, our plea to political parties is that they cooperate with the commission and allow the poll stuff to do their work so that they conclude with the results,” he said.

He has since called on political parties to cooperate with the commission and allow them to do their work.

Mr Nshindano has also dispelled allegations that some residents were in possession of premarket ballots at Lusaka city council while an ECZ staff is alleged to have stolen ballots.

“As some of you may be aware, this individual was handed over to the police and no evidence was found and the individual was released immediately. As for the stolen ballot papers, the presiding officer indicated that the person they were suspecting was an usher,” he stated.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila and other political party observers follow the Electoral Commission of Zambia briefing at National Results Center Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka
PF Secretary General Davis Mwila and other political party observers follow the Electoral Commission of Zambia briefing at National Results Center Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka

UPND chairman elections Garry Nkomba speaking during question and answer at National Results Center Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka
UPND chairman elections Garry Nkomba speaking during question and answer at National Results Center Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka

PF National Chairman Davies Chama confers with UPND chairman elections Garry Nkomba during the Electoral Commission of Zambia briefing at the National Results Center Mulungushi in Lusaka
PF National Chairman Davies Chama confers with UPND chairman elections Garry Nkomba during the Electoral Commission of Zambia briefing at the National Results Center Mulungushi in Lusaka

