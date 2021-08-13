9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
Kabompo counts 24 polling stations out of 63

Kabompo district Electoral Officer, Brian Musonda has disclosed that counting of ballot paper is going on well with minor challenges.

Mr Musonda cited poor network and bad state of some roads in selected wards as the only challenge experienced in the election process.

Mr Musonda said the pace of the result flow is normal though could be faster as most areas have network challenges with bad terrain of roads making some vehicles to break down.

He said results collection and redeployment of poll staff commenced after the closure of the poll yesterday.

“The election result process is going on well with minor challenges such as network in some areas and vehicle breakdown,” Mr. Musonda said.

And a check by ZANIS at the totaling center revealed that 24 polling stations were counted out of 63.

Kabompo District in North Western Province has 25, 018 registered voters.

And UPND aspiring Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma thanked the people of Kabompo for maintaining peace during the election process.

“We want to thank the people of Kabompo for exercising peaceful campaigns and voting as this is what is expected of everyone even as we wait for more election results,” Mr. Lufuma said.

Mr Lufuma has also described the death of the Patriotic front Northwestern provincial chairperson, Jackson Kungo as unfortunate and that no life should be lost during elections.

“It is indeed very sad to hear lives being lost over an election it is very unfortunate, please we are not at war so let us be peaceful and patient as we receive these results,” Mr Lufuma said.

Previous articleAll polling stations have now closed-ECZ
Next articleHuman Rights Commission called on Government to immediately restore internet services

