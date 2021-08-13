The presidential race in Kabwe Central Constituency of Central Province is tightly contested between President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Hakainde Hichilema.

According to the provisional presidential results announced from 11 out of 98 polling stations, Mr Hichilema is leading in five polling stations and has polled 1, 285 votes while President Lungu has garnered 1, 146 votes.

Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party (DP) is trailing in the third position with nine votes.

Meanwhile, Halwindi Phiri of the UPND is leading the pack for the Kabwe Central parliamentary seat.

ZANIS reports that Ms Phiri has so far accrued 1, 308 of the votes announced so far while her closet rival, Tutwa Ngulube, of the PF who is defending the seat is second with 932 votes.

An independent candidate, Timothy Chipyoka, polled 64 votes while Party of National Unity for Progress (PNUP) Ronald Sinyangwe who came fourth polled 61 votes.

The mayoral race is also being tightly contested between Patrick Chishala of PF who has garnered 1, 145 and UPND’s Gary Domingo who has amassed 1, 235 of the announced provisional results.

Kabwe Central Constituency has 66, 497 registered voters.