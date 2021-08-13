9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Kabwe Central in tight race

By Photo Editor
50 views
1
Feature Politics Kabwe Central in tight race
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The presidential race in Kabwe Central Constituency of Central Province is tightly contested between President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Hakainde Hichilema.

According to the provisional presidential results announced from 11 out of 98 polling stations, Mr Hichilema is leading in five polling stations and has polled 1, 285 votes while President Lungu has garnered 1, 146 votes.

Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party (DP) is trailing in the third position with nine votes.

Meanwhile, Halwindi Phiri of the UPND is leading the pack for the Kabwe Central parliamentary seat.

ZANIS reports that Ms Phiri has so far accrued 1, 308 of the votes announced so far while her closet rival, Tutwa Ngulube, of the PF who is defending the seat is second with 932 votes.

An independent candidate, Timothy Chipyoka, polled 64 votes while Party of National Unity for Progress (PNUP) Ronald Sinyangwe who came fourth polled 61 votes.

The mayoral race is also being tightly contested between Patrick Chishala of PF who has garnered 1, 145 and UPND’s Gary Domingo who has amassed 1, 235 of the announced provisional results.

Kabwe Central Constituency has 66, 497 registered voters.

Previous articleCounting of results for Mapatizya constituency underway
Next articlePF wins Mphomwa ward in Malambo constituency

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 1

UPND take early lead in Kapiri mposhi

Totaling of results for yesterday's general elections has commenced in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province. This follows completion of counting...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND take early lead in Kapiri mposhi

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
Totaling of results for yesterday's general elections has commenced in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province. This follows completion of counting of ballots from some polling...
Read more

PF wins Mphomwa ward in Malambo constituency

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
Patriotic Front candidate for Mphomwa ward elections in Malambo constituency of Mambwe district has scooped the ward councilor position. Returning Officer for Mphomwa...
Read more

Counting of results for Mapatizya constituency underway

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
Counting of votes in the 2021 presidential, parliamentary, mayoral, council chairperson and local government elections for Mapatizya constituency started last night at Kabanga Christian...
Read more

Voters run amok, disrupt voting in Kaoma after a lady with a handbag was suspected to be carrying pre-marked ballots

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Voting was briefly disrupted at Mahilo polling station in Kaoma central constituency. This was after people suspected a lady, who went to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.