Friday, August 13, 2021
Updated:

PF wins Mphomwa ward in Malambo constituency

Patriotic Front candidate for Mphomwa ward elections in Malambo constituency of Mambwe district has scooped the ward councilor position.

Returning Officer for Mphomwa ward, Oscar Musonda, declared PF candidate, Elisa Sakala, as the duly elected member of the Mambwe town council for Mphomwa ward.

Ms. Sakala got 697 valid votes, beating her closest rival Munkanta Mwila of opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) who garnered 469 valid votes.

So far, Mphomwa is the only ward in Malambo constituency where counting of votes has been completed in all polling stations.

The total votes cast in Mphomwa ward were 1,206, out which 40 ballot papers were rejected.

  1. Lungu Chi colour cant breathe, open the internet kolw3 iwe…. thieving ka worst president we have ever seen… yellow jump suite is waiting chi colour

