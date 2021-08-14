Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy has decided against signing Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga and explained why.

Shonga has been training with the 2020/2021 South Africa PSL runners-up since the start of August after Cape Town City FC terminated his long-term contract just six months after he joined them after he was released by Orlando Pirates.

McCarthy is bolstering his team ahead of their debut continental appearance when they take part in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

“He wanted to come and train and wanted to come and see if we see maybe he can add something different to the squad and I allowed it,” McCarthy told Kickoff.com.

“He’s been really good, worked exceptionally hard but the fact that he hasn’t played as much over the last two seasons put him on the back foot a little bit and unfortunately we need urgency.

“We need a player to come in and click just like that with the team and give us the goals and what we need.

“Unfortunately for him, the position we were looking for was for somebody to come in and bet better than the strikers that we have and with Justin, we needed time to get him to that level.

“Time is not on our side, we have so many competitions, the MTN8 is upon us, the CAF Champions League is coming, and the league is starting so how much time do we need to get him there?

“By then maybe your rivals have put daylight between you and them.”