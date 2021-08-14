- Advertisement -
HH takes an early lead in 15 constituencies, next update will be today at 11:00hours
United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken an early lead in the presidential race...
No crime can be committed in the name of politics, elections or protecting the vote
By Fred M'membe President of the Socialist Party No political anger, no political differences, no electoral malpractices or violations can justify atrocious acts such as...
For Whom Will You Cast Vote: Carry Zambia on Your Back or Zambia Carry You on Hers
By Field Ruwe EdD On August 12, the few steps you will make in your walk from the polling booth entrance to the ballot box...
Saying Lungu Will Win is Not Blasphemy: UPND and Dr. Sishuwa’s Dangerous Election Expectation
By Kapya Kaoma. To UPND cadres, questioning if HH will win this election is tantamount to doubting if Jesus is the Son of God. Such...
You where a non factor even if you don’t concede. However my advice is for you to still continue as an alternative voice. Even into the unpd govt we still need strong opposition to keep the govt in check.
OK but no joining UPND…stay in your lane…ZAMBIANS HAVE REJECTED YOU…don’t think being the first one to congratulate HH will land you a post in UPND
Where are those corrupt rats who said HH will never rule ????