9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 14, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu has Rejected the Elections Results, the Elections were not Free and Fair

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines President Lungu has Rejected the Elections Results, the Elections were not Free...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has rejected the results being announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, saying that the just-ended elections were not free and fair.

In a statement released by the State House, the President said that his party, the Patriotic Front, is Consulting on the next course of action concerning the general election held on Thursday, 12th August 2021.

The President said that the general election in three provinces, namely. Southern Province, North Western Province, and Western Province were characterized by violence, rendering the whole exercise nullity.

The President said Patriotic Front polling agents were brutalized and chased from polling stations, a situation that left the ruling party’s votes unprotected in the three provinces. The President also cited the killing of Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo, during voting, and Mr. Samuel Chihili, shortly before the voting, as criminal acts that rendered the general election not free and fair.

“Right now, some of our agents and supporters are in hiding because of these criminal acts. How can the elections be fair when people have been murdered and many others are in hiding after being brutalized. Is that democracy? We have written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia but they have continued announcing the results. So, we are consulting on the next decision we have to make,” the President asked.

“with polling agents having been attacked and chased from polling stations, we were reduced to competing in seven provinces while our opponent was Contesting in 10 provinces,” the President said

Previous articleUPND returns Ikelenge seat for the fourth term

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu has Rejected the Elections Results, the Elections were not Free and Fair

President Edgar Lungu has rejected the results being announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, saying that the just-ended...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF Challenges Results from UPND Strongholds, their agents were beaten, not present in verification process-Mwila

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Patriotic Front (PF) party Secretary General (SG) Davies Mwila says the party has not verified results from some polling stations in North-Western, Western and...
Read more

PF loses two Key Copperbelt Seats to UPND as Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Edward Chomba lose

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has lost the Chililabombwe parliamentary seat to the United Party for National Development (UPND). UPND candidate Paul Kabuswe scooped...
Read more

Makebi Zulu loses seat as UPND Scoops First ever Parliamentary Seat in PF Stronghold in Eastern Province

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) alliance has scooped the Malambo Parliamentary seat in Mambwe district in Eastern Province. UPND candidate Peter Phiri...
Read more

ECZ happy with voter turn out

Headlines Photo Editor - 9
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has expressed happiness over the high voter turnout witnessed in this year’s general elections. ECZ Chairperson, Justice Esau...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.