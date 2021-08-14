9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 14, 2021
UPND scoops another Copperbelt Parliamentary Seat in Ndola Central Constituency

By Chief Editor
Electoral Commission of Zambia Ndola Central Constituency Returning Officer Joseph Kabwesha has declared aspiring candidate from the United Party for National Development Frank Tayali as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Ndola Central Constituency.

Mr Kabwesha declared Mr Tayali as the duly elected MP for Ndola Central this morning, after he polled 22, 907 votes against his closest rival Brenda Mwamba of the Patriotic Front who polled 18, 826 votes.

Mr Kabwesha announced that a total of 44, 645 votes were cast in the constituency, with a record of 682 rejected ballots.

Meanwhile, Mr Tayali has thanked the electorates for the confidence they have in him and has since pledged to better the lives of the people in the area.

“Politics is not a career but a service to the people this is a race that can only accommodate one person at a time. I want to encourage my closest rival that women have a special place in our country and she should stay focused.” He said.

He urged everyone in the constituency to make themselves available and present ideas to his office, in order to help better their lives.

