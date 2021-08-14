9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Feature Politics
UPND scoops Lusaka central parley seat

By Photo Editor
United party for National Development (UPND)’s parliamentary candidate, Mulambo Haimbe has scooped the Lusaka Central seat.

Lusaka Central Constituency Returning Officer Sandra Manyangwe declared Haimbe as dully elected member of parliament at about 12:20 hours at Nakatindi Hall at Lusaka’s civic center.

Ms Manyangwe announced that Haimbe Mulambo of the UPND scored 32,008 votes from all the 116 polling stations followed by Patriotic Front (PF)’s Margaret Mwanakatwe who polled 23,614 votes.

“I hereby declare that Mulambo Haimbe of the UPND is the dully elected Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central having polled 32,008 votes cast,” she stressed.

And an interview with journalists, Mr Mulambo hailed his team for putting up the spirited fight.

ZANIS REPORTS that the MP elect assured people of Lusaka Central Constituency of massive development ahead.

He underscored that he will embrace team spirit which will address different challenges facing the area.

“I am glad that the will of the people has prevailed and l will work with my team to ensure that we deliver on several issues,” he explained amidst jubilation from the supporters.

Meanwhile, UPND’s Ketty Manyangwe has also been elected as Councillor for Silwizya ward of Lusaka Central Constituency.

Returning officer Sandra Manyangwe declared Ketty as dully elected councilor having polled 3,647 votes beating her closest rival Ndolesha Tarcisious of the PF who scored 2,970.

Stakeholders at Nakatindi Hall remain anxious to hear results from the remaining six constituencies.

