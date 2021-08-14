Zambia’s four continental representatives will all kick off their respective African campaigns in this September’s preliminary round.

Zesco United and Zanaco are in the CAF Champions League while Red Arrows and Kabwe Warriors will represent Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Zesco return to continental action after a season away with a first leg trip to Eswatini to play Royal Leopards.

Winner will play either GD Sagrada Esperanca of Angola or Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum in the pre-group stage.

And Equatorial Guinea champions Akonangui will finally make their debut trip to Zambia after they were drawn against Zanaco.

Akonangui missed a chance to face Nkana in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League second round when Petro Athletico of Angola knocked them out in the first round.

The winner has a second round date against Uganda champions Express or El Merrikh of Sudan.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, two long-term absentees have interesting ties.

Red Arrows return to continental action for the first time since 2012 when they face Eswatini opposition Young Buffaloes and will host the latter in the first leg.

Interestingly, Eswatini was Arrows ‘ last continental destination in 2012 when Royal Leopards knocked them out of the preliminary stage of the same competition.

Winner between Arrows and Leopards will host Premiero de Agosto in the second round.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Warriors return to continental football for the first time since 1993.

Warriors will be away in the first leg in Madagascar to face CFFA.

The highlight of this draw sees Warriors return to Madagascar for the first time since their glory days in 1973.

Winner over both legs will play victor of the Mafunzo of Zanzibar versus Angola’s Interclube tie.

The preliminary round first leg matches will be played during the weekend of September 10-1 while the final legs will be played September 17-19.

Second round first leg fixtures will be played during the weekend of October 15-17 and the final legs will following during the period of October 22-24.