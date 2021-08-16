9.5 C
Mwaliteta Warns Youths taking advantage of the celebratory mood to engage in criminal activities

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has advised youths in the party not to be vindictive by harassing their Patriotic Front-PF counterparts.

Mr. Mwaliteta says the UPND wants sanity to prevail among Zambians regardless of political affiliations.

He has also cautioned those that might take advantage of the UPND’s celebratory mood to commit theft and vandalism that they would not be shielded from arrest by the police.

Mr. Mwaliteta said this in a walk-in-interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka this morning.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwaliteta has implored UPND youths to act responsibly and maintain peace and order as they celebrate the victory of the party.

He said it is cardinal for the UPND to maintain peace and order because the party owes its success to all Zambians.

And UPND Deputy National Youth Spokesperson Phinia Pumulo has cautioned all youths against engaging in criminal activities in the name of celebrating the election of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Pumulo says the Police will ACT professionally and arrest anyone found engaged in criminal activities.

He has clarified that the purported takeover of some markets and bus stations by alleged UPND cadres, does not have the blessings of the party leadership.

Mr. Pumulo told ZNBC News in a walk-in interview that the UPND leadership will keep its promise of leaving the running and controlling of markets and bus stations to local councils.

He said people that trade in markets and bus stations should NOT be harassed anymore because the UPND has formed Government

