Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia’s presidential election.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu declared Mr Hichilema winner just after midnight on Sunday.

In the final tally, Mr. Hichilema secured 2,810,777 votes while Mr. Lungu was in second place with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters from 155 constituencies.

“I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia,” said Justice Chulu at the National Results Centre at Mulungushi Internatiomal Conference Centre.

The massive win meant Mr. Hichilema does not have to contest any second-round run-offs after meeting the constitutional 50.1% threshold for an outright winner.

In terms of the law, if Mr. Lungu wants to settle a dispute or nullify elections, he must approach the Constitutional Court within seven days to lodge a complaint after a winner is announced.

Wild celebrations have broken out in several parts of Zambia following Mr Hichilema’s victory.