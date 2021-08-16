9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 16, 2021
President Elect Hakainde Hichilema pledges to unite Zambia

President Elect Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to unite Zambia and restore the one Zambia one nation motto. He said those who voted for the UPND and those who did not vote for UPND would be treated the same.

Mr. Hichilema said his cabinet will reflect the motto as it will have a national character.He said tribe will not matter under his leadership as Zambians will have equal opportunities.

Addressing the media at his residence in Lusaka today, Mr. Hichilema added that rising through the ranks of the civil service will be based on competence and not tribe.

And Mr.Hichilema told those who will be appointed not to marginalise citizens but to be tools for inclusion, unity and creating opportunities for all. Mr. Hichilema also said now that the elections are over, it’s time to move on and work for Zambians saying he is here to serve.

He also thanked Zambians for giving the UPND Alliance a resounding victory attributing it to the key role the youths played.

Mr .Hichilema thanked his running mate Ms. Mutale Nalumango, all the members of the UPND Alliance, the candidates, the campaign teams and well-wishers who worked tirelessly on the front lines and behind the scenes.

The President Elect thanked his wife Mutinta, who he said has always been by his side through thick and thin.

“You will make an incredible First Lady. To my children and the rest of my family, your love and enduring support has been a great source of strength,” Mr.Hichilema said.

