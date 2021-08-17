9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Zambians hailed for exhibiting peace and unity during elections

By Photo Editor
51 views
0
Feature Politics Zambians hailed for exhibiting peace and unity during elections
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Reconstruction Organization (ZAMRO) has hailed Zambians for exhibiting peace and unity in the just ended August 12th Presidential and General elections.

ZAMRO Executive Director Edward Nsama says his organisation had through its monitors around the country observed that the electoral process was conducted with satisfaction.

He added that the peaceful nature during election process, demonstrated is befitting of Zambia which is known as a beacon of peace.

In a statement to ZANIS , Mr. Nsama also applauded the electorate for turning up in large numbers to exercise their democratic right by participating in the selection of their candidates of choice.

“The percentage of the voter turnout was quite unprecedented to an extent that at some polling stations, the voting process ended at 0500hrs the following day,” he said.

He observed that polling stations had opened on time in accordance with the electoral act with voting proceeding smoothly and commended the uniformed personnel’s contribution to ensuring peace.

However, the ZAMRO Executive Director said it was saddening that some parts of the country had recorded injuries and loss of lives and further appealed to Zambians to exercise patience with the ECZ as it carries out its mandate of announcing the results.

Mr. Nsama noted that premature celebrations have the potential to endanger and threaten the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) mandate to conduct the electoral process from inception until announcement of the winner is done.

He further expressed confidence that the commission will adhere to its given mandate without unnecessary delays.

ZAMRO is among the many civil organisation that participated in the 12 August general elections won by the United National Development Party ( UPND).

ECZ chairman Commissioner Esau Chulu announced on Sunday morning that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema had one the elections obtained 2, 810, 757 votes while Edgar Lungu of PF scored 1,814, 201 votes.

Going by the Republican constitution, inauguration of Mr Hichilema will be held after seven days on Tuesday, 24 August , 2021.

Previous article2021 general elections were credible-AVAP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Zambians hailed for exhibiting peace and unity during elections

The Zambia Reconstruction Organization (ZAMRO) has hailed Zambians for exhibiting peace and unity in the just ended August 12th...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President-elect HH’s win boosts Zambia’s Eurobonds, kwacha surge

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
A Financial Analyst has attributed the recent surge in the kwacha and Zambia’s 1 billion dollar Eurobonds to investor confidence following the declaration of...
Read more

Stop harassing PF party members – Mtayachalo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Newly elected Chama North Constituency Member of Parliament, Yotam Mtayachalo has called for an immediate stop of harassment of Patriotic Front (PF) members in...
Read more

Sakwiba Sikota Congratulates HH and thanks President Lungu for conceding defeat

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 32
United Liberal Party (ULP) leader and Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota has congratulated President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema on his election as President. In a statement released to the...
Read more

Highvie Hamududu promises to provide checks and balances to the UPND alliance

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
Party of National Unity and Progress(PNUP) Leader Highvie Hamududu says his party will carry out its role in providing objective checks and balances to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.