The Zambia Reconstruction Organization (ZAMRO) has hailed Zambians for exhibiting peace and unity in the just ended August 12th Presidential and General elections.

ZAMRO Executive Director Edward Nsama says his organisation had through its monitors around the country observed that the electoral process was conducted with satisfaction.

He added that the peaceful nature during election process, demonstrated is befitting of Zambia which is known as a beacon of peace.

In a statement to ZANIS , Mr. Nsama also applauded the electorate for turning up in large numbers to exercise their democratic right by participating in the selection of their candidates of choice.

“The percentage of the voter turnout was quite unprecedented to an extent that at some polling stations, the voting process ended at 0500hrs the following day,” he said.

He observed that polling stations had opened on time in accordance with the electoral act with voting proceeding smoothly and commended the uniformed personnel’s contribution to ensuring peace.

However, the ZAMRO Executive Director said it was saddening that some parts of the country had recorded injuries and loss of lives and further appealed to Zambians to exercise patience with the ECZ as it carries out its mandate of announcing the results.

Mr. Nsama noted that premature celebrations have the potential to endanger and threaten the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) mandate to conduct the electoral process from inception until announcement of the winner is done.

He further expressed confidence that the commission will adhere to its given mandate without unnecessary delays.

ZAMRO is among the many civil organisation that participated in the 12 August general elections won by the United National Development Party ( UPND).

ECZ chairman Commissioner Esau Chulu announced on Sunday morning that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema had one the elections obtained 2, 810, 757 votes while Edgar Lungu of PF scored 1,814, 201 votes.

Going by the Republican constitution, inauguration of Mr Hichilema will be held after seven days on Tuesday, 24 August , 2021.