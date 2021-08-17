Chipolopolo Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi admits the defensive department is his bench’s priority as they wind-up the home-based players training camp in Lusaka.

Chambeshi has been running the rule over 22 domestic-based players before cutting the field to 15 this Wednesday prior to departure for a ten-day transit camp in Morocco on their away to play Mauritania on September 3 in a 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier.

“We have now seen that we have to mend our defence but I think our frontline is not a problem,” Chambeshi said.

“But overall we are happy with the response in training from the players.”

“So far so good. At least we are working as a team and the boys are putting in a lot. Right now we are working on our combinations especially in defence.”

Chambeshi singled out defenders Solomon Sakala of Zesco United and Dominic Chanda of Kabwe Warriors for their input in training.

“We have seen that Solomon and Dominic Chanda are working hard to understand our system which is a good sign,” Chambeshi said.

Chipolopolo will depart from Morocco this Thursday where the foreign-based call-up will join the team as momentum gathers for the start of the Qatar Group B qualifiers.

Zambia will host Tunisia on match- day-two on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.