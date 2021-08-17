9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Highvie Hamududu promises to provide checks and balances to the UPND alliance

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines Highvie Hamududu promises to provide checks and balances to the UPND...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Party of National Unity and Progress(PNUP) Leader Highvie Hamududu says his party will carry out its role in providing objective checks and balances to the UPND alliance Government. Mr. Hamududu says the PNUP will also provide alternative solutions to the problems Zambians are facing.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Hamududu also congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema saying Zambian people have spoken.

Mr. Hamududu said people have placed a huge responsibility on the incoming President and he should do his part by improving the lives of all citizens.

And in an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Hamududu said politics is about debating ideas aimed at improving the wellbeing of the people.

Mr. Hamududu has also praised President Edgar Lungu for assuring a smooth transition of power to Mr. Hichilema.

He said Zambia’s democracy has continued to grow and is an example to other nations.

Mr. Hamududu has since wished the President-elect success in dealing with the country’s challenges.

Previous articlePresident-Elect HH and President Lungu hold cordial meeting

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Highvie Hamududu promises to provide checks and balances to the UPND alliance

Party of National Unity and Progress(PNUP) Leader Highvie Hamududu says his party will carry out its role in providing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Contractors congratulate President-elect

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 6
The National Association for Medium and Small-scale Contractors(NAMSC) in Eastern Province has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for having emerged winner in the just...
Read more

ECL congratulates President elect

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has congratulated President elect, Hakainde Hichilema for being elected into office as Zambia’s 7th Republican President. President Lungu said he...
Read more

FAZ congratulates HH

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
The Football Association of Zambia has joined the rest of the country in congratulating the President elect Hakainde Hichilema on his victory. Football Association of...
Read more

I remain a loyal and committed member of my Party, the Patriotic Front-Sunday Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 25
By Hon. Sunday C. Chanda MP - Kanchibiya Constituency (PF) No serious person enters a contest hoping or aiming to lose. Therefore, victory, not a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.