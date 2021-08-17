Party of National Unity and Progress(PNUP) Leader Highvie Hamududu says his party will carry out its role in providing objective checks and balances to the UPND alliance Government. Mr. Hamududu says the PNUP will also provide alternative solutions to the problems Zambians are facing.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Hamududu also congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema saying Zambian people have spoken.

Mr. Hamududu said people have placed a huge responsibility on the incoming President and he should do his part by improving the lives of all citizens.

And in an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Hamududu said politics is about debating ideas aimed at improving the wellbeing of the people.

Mr. Hamududu has also praised President Edgar Lungu for assuring a smooth transition of power to Mr. Hichilema.

He said Zambia’s democracy has continued to grow and is an example to other nations.

Mr. Hamududu has since wished the President-elect success in dealing with the country’s challenges.