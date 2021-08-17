Chipolopolo star Kennedy Mweene says he was calm when saving four penalties and scoring one as his South African side Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties to advance to the semi-finals of the MTN8.

The game played on Sunday went into penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra-time.

“Look, I think it was a very tight game you know, we scored two and we could have done better when it comes to defending but that didn’t bring us down, we kept on pushing,” Mweene told SuperSport TV.

Veteran keeper Mweene was voted man of the match.

“It’s my secret that one [of scoring penalties] haha, there were a lot new players and a lot of youngsters, some of us had to take charge as senior players to take the pressure out of the younger ones and the new ones. I was relaxed it’s one of the things I do at training.”