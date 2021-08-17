Newly elected Chama North Constituency Member of Parliament, Yotam Mtayachalo has called for an immediate stop of harassment of Patriotic Front (PF) members in the district.

Mr. Mtayachalo has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS ) in Chinsali today that suspected United Party for National Development (UPND ) cadres have continued attacking PF supporters in the district.

He said attacks by suspected cadres from the UPND has resulted in the loss of personal property saying this is against the spirit of the President -elect Hakainde Hichilema who has called for peace among all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

” I wish to condemn in strongest possible terms orchestrated attacks on PF leaders and members by suspected UPND cadres resulting in personal property being destroyed following the announcement of presidential results which is against the spirit of republican President-elect Hakainde Hichilema,” said Mr. Mtayachalo.

Mr. Mtayachalo has since called on the police in Chama to arrest all culprits to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders saying such attacks are uncalled for and barbaric and must end immediately so that law and order can revert to normal in the district.

And Mr. Mtayachalo has thanked the people of Chama North for electing him as their Member of Parliament in the just ended general election.

He said his election as Member of Parliament for the constituency is a clear indication of the enormous confidence the people of Chama North have vested in him and pledged to work tirelessly with the new government including all councillors regardless of their political party affiliations.

Mr. Mtayachalo said he will ensure that the Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDF) is a representative of key stakeholders if resources are to be equitably shared for the benefit of all wards in the Constituency.

The lawmaker also assured people of Chama that he will endeavour to provide effective checks and balances to the new administration.

“I want to assure the people of Zambia and Chama residents in particular that I will provide effective checks and balances in the National Assembly, ” said Mr. Mtayachalo.

“Furthermore I want also to salute traditional and religious leaders among others for their continued support and as such I will endeavour to regularly interact or consult with heads of government departments and quasi-government institutions and other stakeholders in order to foster development in the constituency,” he said.

He added that during his tenure of office as Member of Parliament, he will focus on infrastructure development such as roads and bridges, and more importantly, top priority shall be given to timely completion of Chama-Matumbo and Chama-Lundazi road projects and construction of the Kamphemba Bridge.

Mr. Mtayachalo added that he will also tackle the issue of water supply, electrification, taking health and education services closers to people and economic empowerment programmes for young people and women, among others, who he said were the most vulnerable groups in society.