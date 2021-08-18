9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Continental Reps Zesco United and Red Arrows Clash in League Opener

By sports
51 views
0
Sports Continental Reps Zesco United and Red Arrows Clash in League Opener
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United will begin their FAZ Super League title defence in September at home against Red Arrows.

The 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season is set to kick off on September 11.

However, Zesco and Arrows will have to wait for at least another four days before getting their league campaign under way due to their continental obligations during the weekend of September 11.

Zesco will be in CAF Champions League action away in Eswatini against Royal Leopards.

Arrows also have a date against Eswatini opposition in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign that weekend when they host Young Buffaloes in Lusaka.

Two other Week One matches have also been rescheduled due to continental commitments.

One of them involves CAF Champions League envoys and last season’s league runners-up Zanaco’s visit to promoted Kansanshi Dynamos in Solwezi.

Zanaco will be away in Equatorial Guinea to play Akonangui.

Kabwe Warriors’ Week One visit to Indeni will also be delayed as they will be in Madagascar to play CFFA in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round date.

Meanwhile, the continental envoys absence will not dilute the value of Week One.

Record 13-time Zambian champions Nkana begin their battle for revival with a tricky home fixture against their perennial nemesis Nkwazi.

Nkana survived relegation on the last day of the 2020/2021 season.

And Nkana’s arch-foes Power Dynamos are on the road when they make their first league trip to Chililabombwe since 2015 to play promoted Konkola Blades at Konkola Stadium.

However, the Kitwe derby is a long way off in Week 16 when Nkana hosts Power on December 11.

2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 1
11/09/2021
Kafue Celtic-Chambishi
Prison Leopards-Forest Rangers
Green Eagles-Buildcon
Konkola Blades-Power Dynamos
Green Buffaloes-Lusaka Dynamos
Nkana-Nkwazi
POSTPONED:
Indeni-Kabwe Warriors
Zesco United-Red Arrows
Kansanshi Dynamos-Zanaco

Previous articleStakeholders react to President-elect speech

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Continental Reps Zesco United and Red Arrows Clash in League Opener

Zesco United will begin their FAZ Super League title defence in September at home against Red Arrows. The 2021/2022 FAZ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chambeshi Working on Chipolopolo’s Defence

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi admits the defensive department is his bench’s priority as they wind-up the home-based players training camp in Lusaka. Chambeshi has...
Read more

Copperbelt Basketball League Resumes

Sports sports - 0
The 2021 Copperbelt Basketball League will resume this Saturday after an improved Covid-19 situation in the country. The league was suspended in June after an...
Read more

Mweene Reflects on His Top 8 Cup Heroics Against Kaizer Chiefs

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo star Kennedy Mweene says he was calm when saving four penalties and scoring one as his South African side Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer...
Read more

Perry Mutapa Takes Over At Napsa Stars

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division 1 side Napsa Stars have appointed Perry Mutapa as head coach on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 season. Mutapa was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.