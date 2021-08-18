Zesco United will begin their FAZ Super League title defence in September at home against Red Arrows.

The 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season is set to kick off on September 11.

However, Zesco and Arrows will have to wait for at least another four days before getting their league campaign under way due to their continental obligations during the weekend of September 11.

Zesco will be in CAF Champions League action away in Eswatini against Royal Leopards.

Arrows also have a date against Eswatini opposition in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign that weekend when they host Young Buffaloes in Lusaka.

Two other Week One matches have also been rescheduled due to continental commitments.

One of them involves CAF Champions League envoys and last season’s league runners-up Zanaco’s visit to promoted Kansanshi Dynamos in Solwezi.

Zanaco will be away in Equatorial Guinea to play Akonangui.

Kabwe Warriors’ Week One visit to Indeni will also be delayed as they will be in Madagascar to play CFFA in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round date.

Meanwhile, the continental envoys absence will not dilute the value of Week One.

Record 13-time Zambian champions Nkana begin their battle for revival with a tricky home fixture against their perennial nemesis Nkwazi.

Nkana survived relegation on the last day of the 2020/2021 season.

And Nkana’s arch-foes Power Dynamos are on the road when they make their first league trip to Chililabombwe since 2015 to play promoted Konkola Blades at Konkola Stadium.

However, the Kitwe derby is a long way off in Week 16 when Nkana hosts Power on December 11.

2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 1

11/09/2021

Kafue Celtic-Chambishi

Prison Leopards-Forest Rangers

Green Eagles-Buildcon

Konkola Blades-Power Dynamos

Green Buffaloes-Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana-Nkwazi

POSTPONED:

Indeni-Kabwe Warriors

Zesco United-Red Arrows

Kansanshi Dynamos-Zanaco