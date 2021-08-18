Ndola District Commissioner, Anthony Katongo has urged civil servants to study the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto in order to help implement its new policies.

Mr Katongo observed that the President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema has given hope to the Zambian people as indicated in his press briefing on Monday.

ZANIS reports that Mr Katongo said this when he held a media briefing at his office in Ndola today.

“On behalf of the Ndola District administration and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to congratulate the President elect, President Hakainde Hichilema, the running mate Mutale Nalumango and the entire UPND for a resounding victory,” he said.

Mr Katongo also thanked the people of Ndola for the peaceful election period adding that public workers are expected to support and implement the policies of the government as it the role all civil servants in the country.

“Now that we have voted, I want to urge the civil servants to start studying the manifesto of the UPND.

The President elect has emphasized on the rule of law which we should also work with. To the MPs that have won the seats, we want to thank you all for the way you conducted yourself during the election period,” Mr Katongo added.

And Mr Katongo has thanked the Mr Hichilema for giving a directive that markets and bus stations should be free of cadres.

He noted that the current situation in markets and bus stations is bad and needed a new direction by bringing back better operations.