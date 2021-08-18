Ndola District Commissioner, Anthony Katongo has urged civil servants to study the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto in order to help implement its new policies.
Mr Katongo observed that the President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema has given hope to the Zambian people as indicated in his press briefing on Monday.
ZANIS reports that Mr Katongo said this when he held a media briefing at his office in Ndola today.
“On behalf of the Ndola District administration and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to congratulate the President elect, President Hakainde Hichilema, the running mate Mutale Nalumango and the entire UPND for a resounding victory,” he said.
Mr Katongo also thanked the people of Ndola for the peaceful election period adding that public workers are expected to support and implement the policies of the government as it the role all civil servants in the country.
“Now that we have voted, I want to urge the civil servants to start studying the manifesto of the UPND.
The President elect has emphasized on the rule of law which we should also work with. To the MPs that have won the seats, we want to thank you all for the way you conducted yourself during the election period,” Mr Katongo added.
And Mr Katongo has thanked the Mr Hichilema for giving a directive that markets and bus stations should be free of cadres.
He noted that the current situation in markets and bus stations is bad and needed a new direction by bringing back better operations.
Civil Servants should be freed from politics, therefore, I do not think this is good advise to ask Civil Servants to study party manifesto. I doubt this is what UPND would want to embrace, if they are bringing change.
Never did that happen under pf. Yet hh lied to you that he will ensure no politics in civil service. Next it will be all civil servants to speak t.0.nga
Should they? A political party manifesto is not a government policy document. Civil servants should ignore this one.
Kaizar kawalala iwe, haven’t you realized that the said District Commissioner is actually a sitting PF DC?
Or you can’t read. The article is just too long for you to read.
Hichilema hasn’t appointed anyone to any public office yet.
Lungu is still President until next week Tuesday.
What party is Mr Katongo? Is that not PF?8
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with reading the ruling party’s manifesto.
Everything the ruling will do is in its manifesto and people need to know what the party in government will do for them.
Kaizar ganiza mambala iwe
Not making any sense…HH needs to sit down…he’s already realized that controlling the government isn’t an easy task…it will end in tears…..and next the youth want money tomorrow
Nothing sinister here guys every Party has a manifesto. People study and understand what, if they form government, they hope to deliver for the people. This is service delivery which comes through the different government departments and guess what, they are run by civil servants.
So study the manifesto it forms the foundation of what government will seek to deliver for Zambia if at any stage they feel we need to understand the people and our manifesto is not in sync they advise meaning a listening government.
Lets understand process