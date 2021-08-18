9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

I’ll not petition the Presidential Results despite pressure from my allies-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
President Lungu has said that the ruling Patriotic Front will not petition the just-ended presidential elections despite pressure from his close allies.

Speaking when he attended the burial of former Patriotic Front (PF) Northwestern Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo today, who was murdered during the elections. President Lungu said that petitioning the Thursday election results will bring tension in the country and this must be avoided.

President Lungu said that the tension which happened in 2016 was too much which must be avoided.

The Head of State said that he has been under pressure from close allies to petition but he personally refused to petition in order for peace to prevail and that he did not want the tension that happened in 2016 to repeat itself this year.

“At the end of the day the tension that we experienced in 2016 we are going to feel it and at the end of 14 days there will be a lot of damage that will be done to Zambians,” he said.

President Lungu said that those who want to petition the Parliamentary results can do so but it is not necessary at the Presidential level

President Edgar Lungu arrives in Solwezi for the burial of North Western province provincial Chairman, Jackson Kungo
8 COMMENTS

  1. Yes we know how violent the upnd thugs can get. We will beat them at the next poll when Zambians realise that all those big promises they made were just for political gain. Wise president lungu. You are my president as I don’t recognize hh

    2
    4

  2. Well done sir I think we know the cartel that would have been pushing for a petition on this Occassion we thank you for taking a firm stance

    1

  3. STOP TALKING GARBAGE IWE
    EVERYBODY KNOWS ITS PF THUGS SO STOP RIGHT HERE LOSER
    AND EX PRESIDENT LUNGU TALKS OF ALLIES HUH ??
    THEY HAVE ALL RUN AWAY AND TRYING TO GET INTO UPND
    THEY STAND NO CHANCE

  5. STATES MAN HAS SPOKEN.EATEN HUMBLE PIE ,HAVING MENTIONED HE WOULD WIN BY 500,000 VOTES ONLY TO BE WIRED BY ONE MILLION VOTES.THIS IS A MANDATE BY THE PEOPLE.THIRD TERM BID SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN PURSUED,SUFFICE TO SAY HE HAS REAPED WHAT HE PLANTED,DECEIT.

  6. Ba Kaizer, its over and you are better off displaying maturity on public fora like this. You can not fight 2.8 million Zambians who made that decision. Precisely, its that immaturity and arogance that cost you dearly. Today, I saw LCC taking over intercity bus terminal to collect revenue which was lost in billions of Kwacha. Tell us why we should not arrest and prosecute those who stole that money, if you are not even one of them. Thats even before the new govt starts. Be civil in your arguments and grow up. No one will beat drums for you.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

