United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance officials have talked strongly condemned acts of lawlessness in the country. Former Mpika Constituency UPND Parliamentary candidate, Chintende Mwanamwenge says following the UPND alliance’s general elections victory there have been increased levels of lawlessness by party cadres which he say will not be entertained.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Mwanamwenge said that the President -elect Hakainde Hichilema has given a directive to end lawlessness and as such, party officials will work together to ensure that it is put to an end.

“People have actually taken advantage of the election victory and have gone on rampage victimising residents, ” said Mr. Mwanamwenge.

He further said that men and women in uniform must be respected adding that no one should harass citizens in market places and other areas.

Mr. Mwanamwenge advised the general public to conduct citizen’s arrest on the perpetrators to curb mischief saying it is senseless for people to attack business houses or individuals.

“It is a crime to attack business houses and individuals and all those found wanting will be dealt with by the law, the UPND will not tolerate such acts.

Following its 12 August general elections victory, the UPND Alliance cadres and supporters have gone in a frenzy of celebrations throughout the country consequently damaging public property in the process.

President elect Hakainde Hichilema during a press briefing at his residence 16 August spoke sternly against lawlessness by cadres warning of stern action by Zambia police service.

And Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema has urged civil servants to work with the President- elect Hakainde Hichilema in an effort to end lawlessness in the district.

Speaking when he held a meeting with civil servants at the District Administration Boardroom yesterday, Mr. Muswema reminded civil servants to remember their mandate to work with the government of the day and to execute their duties accordingly.

“In the Patriotic Front government you worked well, therefore I urge you to do the same event in this government and even better,” said Mr. Muswema.

Mr. Muswema has also thanked President Edgar Lungu for the leadership that he exhibited in the national and has since congratulated Mr. Hichilema for emerging 7th President of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Lubambala Ward Chairlady, Joyce Nalavwe says acts of violence will not be tolerated in the markets and surrounding areas.

Ms. Nalavwe expressed confidence that acts of cadre-ism will be brought to an end.