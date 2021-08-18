Mambwe Town Council Secretary Henry Siwakwi has condemned the breaking of government property during celebrations of United Party for National Development (UPND) winning presidential elections

And Mr Siwakwi has described the unruly behaviour by persons clad in UPND regalia as unfortunate and warned that such acts shall not be condoned.

Yesterday crowds of unruly Mambwe residents some of them clad in UPND political attire ran amok around the government offices breaking mortise locks, smashing President Edgar Lungu’s portraits, windows and a laptop for one of the workers at Mambwe Town Council.

The cadres also extended their excitement for destruction on several government properties.

It only took UPND Member of Parliament for Malambo constituency, Peter Phiri to intervene and call in the police to stop the celebrating crowd from wreaking havoc at the government administration.

In the process police managed arrest a number of the unruly crowd who are now in detention.

Mr Phiri regretted the trail of damage caused during what appeared to be a retribution by UPND supporters on some government workers considered to have been supporting the Patriotic Front.

And winning Mambwe Town Council Chairperson Isaac Zulu condemned the behavior that was portrayed by the cadres.

Mr Zulu said the country had been divided for a long time because of such acts and thus unity is needed.

“Our government will not tolerate any lawlessness. Any person found wanting will be dealt with accordingly. We will ensure that the law takes its course on all who want to bring disorderly conduct.” He said.

Mr Zulu further added that the leadership of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema wants to ensure that government workers work freely without being intimidated by anyone.

Meanwhile the district administration offices in Mambwe have been closed while the District Commissioner and the District Administrative Officer are reported to have fled from the area for fear of retribution.