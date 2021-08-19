9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

138, 244 small scale farmers contribute towards FISP ahead of 2021/2022 farming season

By Photo Editor
51 views
0
Rural News 138, 244 small scale farmers contribute towards FISP ahead of 2021/2022 farming...
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

138, 244 small scale farmers in Southern province have deposited their K400 contributions towards the 2021/2022 farming season under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Southern Province Agricultural Coordinator Max Choombe confirms the development in an interview that a total sum of K55, 297, 600 has been deposited in various commercial banks that have been selected in the programme.

Dr Choombe says Southern Province is targeting a total of 160,103 smallholder farmers as beneficiaries under FISP.

“ Livingstone and Siavonga have since made a 100 per cent deposits by smallholder farmers who have been targeted to benefit from the programme, “ said the Regional Agriculture Coordinator.

He explained that the deposits currently made by farmers represent 86 per cent from the total number of farmers targeted under the programme during the 2021/2022 farming season.

Kazungula district is the least in terms of number of farmers that have made deposits from the 13 districts in the province namely, Livingstone, Zimba, and Kalomo.

Others are Choma, Sinazongwe, Monze, Namwala, Gwembe, Mazabuka, Chikankata, Siavonga, and Kazungula.

Dr. Choombe appealed to all districts that have not reached 100 per cent in ensuring that deposits are made under the FISP programme to do so expeditiously.

The FISP program was introduced in 2009/10 farming season and was transformed from the Farmer Support Program (FSP).

During the transformation the number of inputs per household reduced by half from eight (8) 50Kg bags of fertilizer to four (4) 50kg bags per household.

Previous articleUCZ Northern Presbytery congratulates HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsPhoto Editor - 0

138, 244 small scale farmers contribute towards FISP ahead of 2021/2022 farming season

138, 244 small scale farmers in Southern province have deposited their K400 contributions towards the 2021/2022 farming season under...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UCZ Northern Presbytery congratulates HH

Rural News Photo Editor - 1
The United Church of Zambia () in Northern Province has joined many other stakeholders in congratulating President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga...
Read more

Suspicious Sinazongwe voters harass returning officer

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Voting in Sinazongwe district of Southern province closed at 18hours. However, during voting hours there were a few incidents that were recorded. The Assistant...
Read more

Three polling stations in Nalolo not yet opened, truck carrying ballot papers breaks down

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Three polling stations in Nalolo West Bank of Nalolo Constituency in Western Province were unable to open at the stipulated time of 06:00 hours. ...
Read more

Government reaffirms its commitment to debt swap for all public workers

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Teaching Service Commission (TSC) Commission Chairperson, Stanley Mhango, says the government is committed to the debt swap initiative for all public service workers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.