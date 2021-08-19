9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Sports
Salulani Returns to Zanaco

Chipolopolo midfielder Salulani Phiri has returned back home after a four year stint at South African side Polokwane City.

Phiri was a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Polokwane.

He has since rejoined Zanaco on a two year deal.

“Salulani Phiri joins us from Polokwane City as a free agent on a 2-year deal,” Zanaco confirmed on Thursday.

Phiri left Zanaco in December 2016 to join Polokwane on a two and half year deal.

He will be key as the Bankers compete in the CAF Champions League this season.

Previous article138, 244 small scale farmers contribute towards FISP ahead of 2021/2022 farming season

