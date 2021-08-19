Chipolopolo midfielder Salulani Phiri has returned back home after a four year stint at South African side Polokwane City.

Phiri was a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Polokwane.

He has since rejoined Zanaco on a two year deal.

“Salulani Phiri joins us from Polokwane City as a free agent on a 2-year deal,” Zanaco confirmed on Thursday.

Phiri left Zanaco in December 2016 to join Polokwane on a two and half year deal.

He will be key as the Bankers compete in the CAF Champions League this season.