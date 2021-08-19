THE Ex-miners who are beneficiaries of farm plots in Chililabombwe have appealed to President elect Hakainde Hichilema to finalize the legalization process.

Lamenting that they have been given land without offer letters, the ex-miners have appealed to Mr Hakainde to ensure that Offer letters and title deeds.

ZANIS reports that Chililabombwe District Ex- miners branch Secretary Daglous Mwelumuka says this is because the said ex-miners are being harassed by illegal settlers due to lack of offer letters and title deeds.

Mr. Mwelumuka in an interview said the new UPND Alliance government should not abandon the programme so that the ex-miners can start undertaking farming activities for a livelihood.

“We expect our new president to understand our plight since he is a farmer who also understands that agriculture is a viable means of creating jobs and poverty eradication,” He said.

Mr. Mwelumuka stated that over 200 ex-miners have been given the farm plots in the de-gazetted part of Kamenza forestry in Chililabombwe so far while over 300 are yet to be given.

He said government should also consider providing additional land as the remaining land will not be enough for the remainder of ex-miners yet to be given the plots.

But Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa explained that the title deeds for the farm plots are being processed.

Assuring the ex-miners that the new government will not abandon the programme, Mr Ngosa said the process is already under way and the documents will be delivered soon.

“Ex-miners should not worry, government is working on the issue of offer letters and title deeds, it’s just that there many beneficiaries and many of them have already paid for the procession of their title deeds which they will receive soon,” the District Commissioner said.

In 2015, government through the President’s office came up with an initiative to empowerment Ex-miners with farm plots so that they can start engaging in farming for their livelihood.