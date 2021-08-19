Nkana are holding a ten-day, pre-season camp just around the corner from their Kitwe base.

The record 13-time Zambian champions have taken a 25-minute drive outside town to the Mufulira Boating Club.

“The team will be out for 10 days at the Mufulira Dam and Boating Club and the technical team and the players will continue with their high intensive training as we look forward to the start of the new season,” Nkana acting CEO Mutale Kapwepwe said.

“We have goals to achieve for the coming season, hence the importance of this pre-season outing cannot be over emphasised.”

Assistant coach Kaunda Simonda will be in charge of the 18-member team in the absence of head coach Beston Chambeshi who was away on Chipolopolo duty.

Chambeshi preparing Zambia for next month’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers away against Mauritania on September 3 and at home against Tunisia on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Meanwhile, Nkana will kick off their 2021/2022 FAZ Super League campaign on September 11 at home against Nkwazi.