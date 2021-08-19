9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Enter 10-Day 2021/2022 Pre-Season Training Camp

By sports
51 views
0
Sports Nkana Enter 10-Day 2021/2022 Pre-Season Training Camp
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana are holding a ten-day, pre-season camp just around the corner from their Kitwe base.

The record 13-time Zambian champions have taken a 25-minute drive outside town to the Mufulira Boating Club.

“The team will be out for 10 days at the Mufulira Dam and Boating Club and the technical team and the players will continue with their high intensive training as we look forward to the start of the new season,” Nkana acting CEO Mutale Kapwepwe said.

“We have goals to achieve for the coming season, hence the importance of this pre-season outing cannot be over emphasised.”

Assistant coach Kaunda Simonda will be in charge of the 18-member team in the absence of head coach Beston Chambeshi who was away on Chipolopolo duty.

Chambeshi preparing Zambia for next month’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers away against Mauritania on September 3 and at home against Tunisia on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Meanwhile, Nkana will kick off their 2021/2022 FAZ Super League campaign on September 11 at home against Nkwazi.

Previous articleUPND Member wants Suspected PF officials to account for their misdeeds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Enter 10-Day 2021/2022 Pre-Season Training Camp

Nkana are holding a ten-day, pre-season camp just around the corner from their Kitwe base. The record 13-time Zambian champions...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Salulani Returns to Zanaco

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo midfielder Salulani Phiri has returned back home after a four year stint at South African side Polokwane City. Phiri was a free agent after...
Read more

Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar Group B Opponents in Same Group At 2022 AFCON

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo's 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier opponents Tunisia and Mauritania will now meet five times in competitive matches in a space...
Read more

Continental Reps Zesco United and Red Arrows Clash in League Opener

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United will begin their FAZ Super League title defence in September at home against Red Arrows. The 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season is set...
Read more

Chambeshi Working on Chipolopolo’s Defence

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi admits the defensive department is his bench’s priority as they wind-up the home-based players training camp in Lusaka. Chambeshi has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.