Experienced striker Felix Nyaende is among 13 players that have left National Division side Lumwana Radiants ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Lumwana are preparing to start life in Division 1 after being demoted from the Super Division last season.

Nyaende has left Lumwana to join Super Division side Indeni on a permanent deal.

Lumwana have sold Terry Mwanshi to Nchanga Rangers on a permanent deal.

The North Western outfits have pruned keeper Ngeleka Katembue, defender Jimmy Nakena, Patient Ikamba, Emmanuel Manda, Brice Tchamabo, Neba Van Basten, Davies Chirwa, Otice Katenga, Cletous Mulolani, Joseph Pyele Jr and Dominic Chungwa.

Club vice Publicity Secretary Caesar Silweya said the Bilton Musonda coached side is preparing to unveil new players.

“We would like to appreciate and thank the above players for their immerse contributions to this great club. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. New players will be unveiled once all protocols are completed,” Silweya said.