Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says the ministry remains vigilant in identifying early COVID-19 spikes for action.

The Permanent Secretary has stated that the government and its strategic partners are therefore heightening investment not only in surveillance and case finding, but also in laboratory and diagnosis pillars, in order to be consistent with the performance.

In a COVID-19 update released in Lusaka today, Dr. Malama assured the nation that the ministry’s focus is not only in the COVID-19 fight, but they are also closely monitoring other public health priorities.

He said the Ministry of Health is optimistic that it will continue building on the progress recorded in the HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis, maternal and child health Programs among others.

He urged members of the public not to delay seeking health care when unwell from any illness even as the country celebrates the progress made so far in fighting COVID-19.

“We continue seeing people coming to health facilities when damage has already occurred to their vital organs making it difficult to save life. With the reduction in COVID-19 patients in our hospitals, we continue re-organising our services in the quest to return to routine health service provision,” the Permanent Secretary noted.

And Dr Malama announced that 425 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded out of 8,158 tests conducted representing a 5 percent positivity, while bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 203,978.

“The distribution of the new cases according to provinces shows that Central Province recorded Six, Copperbelt 62, Eastern 39, Luapula 45, Lusaka 19, Muchinga 36, Northern 47, North-western 104, Southern 48 and Western,” he highlighted.

Dr Malama added that five new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, all of which have been classified as COVID-19 deaths.

“The deaths were reported from Northern Province, Luapula, Lusaka and Southern provinces. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 3,569 classified as 2,679 COVID-19 deaths and 890 COVID-19 associated deaths,” the Permanent Secretary highlighted.

He further indicated that 531 patients were discharged with 16 from facilities and 515 from community management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 198,009.

Dr. Malama indicated that there are currently 2,400 active cases, with 2,219 under community management and 181 admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities including 14 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

“We saw a slight increase in the proportion of patients on oxygen and those critically ill in the last 24 hours. Among those currently admitted, 133 are on Oxygen therapy and 47 are in critical condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama noted that in the last 24 hours, 275 Dose 1 and 326 Dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations as well as 5,449 doses of Johnson and Johnson have been administered.