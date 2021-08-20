Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), in Muchinga Province has expressed happiness with the continued appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against some major foreign currencies following the election of the UPND administration.

ZANIS reports that ZCTU Muchinga Regional Coordinator, noted that the recent gains of the Zambian kwacha against some major foreign currencies is an indication of fixing the struggling economy.

Mr Kasanda said he is optimistic that the appreciation of the kwacha will result in reduction of prices for essential commodities hence improving the living standards of ordinary citizens.

“The gain of the Kwacha is symbol of green light and better times ahead.It has signaled the confidence and trust of market forces in the UPND government,” said Mr Kasanda.

He said that President-elect Hichilema is coming at a critical time when Zambian people want an economist as a President to lead them into economic recovery.

The Zambian Kwacha has appreciated by 7.8 percent this week to 17.92 per dollar as at Thursday morning of August 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, ZCTU has appealed to the President-elect Hichilema not to abandon the debt swap initiative that the Patriotic Front (PF) government had initiated involving the civil servants.