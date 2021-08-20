9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 20, 2021
General News
Women Lobby calls for more women appointments

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby in Northern Province has appealed to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to consider appointing more women, youths and persons with disabilities in various decision making positions.

Zambia National Women’s Lobby Northern Province Board Chairperson, Christine Chipimo said Mr. Hichilema should take the issues of gender seriously and nominate more women in Parliament.

Ms Chipimo noted that women have proved to be good managers and are less likely to be involved in corruption.

She said the new administration should also consider doing away with caderism as it is the biggest hindrance to women participation in politics.

“The issue of caderism should not be entertained as it contributed to women shunning to compete in political activities due to hooliganism from cadres,” Ms Chipimo said.

Ms Chipimo said this in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama today.

Meanwhile, Ms Chipimo has also urged the President-elect to fix the country’s economy and help to reduce the high poverty levels among households.

She noted the majority of the Zambians have been wallowing in poverty due to the high cost of living.

Ms Chipimo said she is confident that Mr. Hichilema will deliver to the expectations of Zambians once he assumes office next week.

She has also urged all Zambians to remain peaceful and support the developmental agenda of the United Party for National Development (UPND) alliance and its leadership.

