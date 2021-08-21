President Elect Hakainde Hichilema will on Friday, September 10th 2021 address the ceremonial opening of the first session of the thirteenth National Assembly.

The ceremony is expected to commence at 10:00 Hours.

According to a notice from the National Assembly, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Assembly shall in due course issue preventive and protective guidelines on the conduct of the ceremony and the session.

President Hichilema swept to victory in last week’s election defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu by well over 1 million votes.