Saturday, August 21, 2021
Headlines
HH gets 59% of total votes in final count

By editor
President Elect Hakainde Hichilema managed to secure 59% of the vote in the August 12th general election with President Edgar Lungu trailing in distant second with 39%.

This is according to the final tally of the votes in all the 156 constituencies released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia yesterday after finishing counting the remaining Mandevu Constituency.

Mr Hichilema amassed 2,852,348 votes President Lungu was trailing with 1,870,780 votes.

According to ECZ records, this is the biggest electoral victory marging since 1996.

This is also the highest voter turnout since 2006 standing at 72.41%.

The UPND has managed to secure 81 seats with the PF getting 63 seats with 10 independents and 1 seat for the opposition PNUP.

