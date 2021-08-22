CAF Confederation Cup envoys Red Arrows are heading to the Copperbelt for a ten-day training camp.

Arrows kicked off their pre-season training in early July in Lusaka ahead of September’s commencement of both domestic and continental action.

“Red Arrows Football Club concluded their first phase of the pre-season Saturday 21 August 2021 with back to back friendlies at Athletico and City,” Arrows said in a statement.

“Now the Airmen are shifting camp to Copperbelt for a 10 days pre-season camping as part of their last phase of 2021/22 pre-season training.

“Arrows commenced their preps on 12 July 2021 and are expected to break camp on 31 August 2021.”

Arrows return to continental action for the first time since 2012 next month when they face Young Buffaloes of Eswatini in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg fixture away in Mbabane on September 12.

The Winner between Arrows and Leopards will host Premiero de Agosto of Angola in the second round, first leg fixture.

