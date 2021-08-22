9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia National Farmers’ Union anticipate stronger agriculture sector

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Economy Zambia National Farmers’ Union anticipate stronger agriculture sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) says it remains resolved to collaborate with the government to ensure that the agriculture sector posts growth.

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba said the Union has no doubt that with President-elect,Hakainde Hichilema’s strong agricultural background, the country’s agricultural sector should brace to head towards a reduction in the cost of inputs and real growth in production and productivity.

Mr Zimba cited agriculture, forestry, fisheries and livestock which is at over 28% as the country’s highest employing sector of the economy.

He said further growth of the agriculture sector would translate into more jobs being created which in turn will enable more people earn a living wage.

Mr Zimba made the remarks through a week 33 farmer brief availed in Lusaka yesterday.

“A flourishing agriculture sector talks to economic growth, and this underlines what the ZNFU believes in. Congratulations for your resounding victory in the August 12th polls,” Mr. Zimba said.

On the appreciation of the Kwacha against other major covetable currencies, Mr Zimba cited the country’s current account/balance of payments, political stability, performance and speculation as among the factors that have led to the kwacha to gain.

He emphasized that political stability, performance and speculation have been positive so far.

“The period after the elections saw the incumbent President concede and the President -elect giving an acceptance speech which reassured the markets and hence the positive speculation recorded by investors and bond holders,” he stressed.

As at 20th August 2021 15.30hours, the Bank of Zambia captured the Kwacha trading against the United States Dollar at ZMK 17.26 per $ 1 compared to pre – election high of ZMK 22.03 per $ 1 recorded on 20th July 2021 at 15.30hours.

Previous articleBASKETBALL: Defending Copperbelt Champions Lunga Bullets Itching for Action After Covid-19 Lockdown

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia National Farmers’ Union anticipate stronger agriculture sector

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) says it remains resolved to collaborate with the government to ensure that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Illegal miners in their hundreds invade Luanshya Copper Mines open pits

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) has noted with deep concern the invasion of CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines open pits, namely Roan Extension West...
Read more

Zambian Mines Look to New Leader to Unlock $2 Billion Investment

Economy Chief Editor - 25
Copper producers are ready to start expansion projects worth $2 billion in Zambia next year if the industry can reach an agreement on royalties...
Read more

Zambia, COMESA sign MOU to construct cross border market

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat and government have signed a Euro 920,544 sub-delegation agreement for the construction of a...
Read more

Action Aid Zambia Outlines its Demands and Expectations from the New Government

Economy Chief Editor - 8
ActionAid Zambia has said that one of it main expectation from the new Government is to immediately institute investigation and prosecution of the grand...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.