A clergyman in Mansa district, Luapula province, has advised politicians to remain steadfast in their respective parties even they lose power.

Mansa Catholic Diocese Bishop Patrick Chisanga observes that it is surprising to see politicians already defecting to the new ruling party even before the new President is sworn – in.

Bishop Chisanga wondered what those defecting stand for , saying this time should be for those who did not make it in the just ended General elections to reflect and reorganize themselves as opposed to them ditching their political parties.

ZANIS reports that Bishop Chisanga who was speaking during Sunday Mass at Mansa Cathedral added that those defecting to the new political party are sending a very bad picture.

“ This should not be allowed to continue if there is to be sanity in our country’s politics, he said.

” These political parties have something they believe in, therefore members should continue to stand by what they believe in because that is what made them come together as parties in the first place, so there is no need to defect to another political party when you have a political party whose ideologies you believe in,” the Bishop observed.

And Bishop Chisanga has cautioned the United Party for National Development ( UPND) to be careful with people who want to join the party now when things seems to be okay.

The Bishop explains that those who are in a hurry to ditch the former ruling party are the ones who usually bring confusion hence the need to be very careful with them.

” UPND needs time to actualize their plans which they have for Zambia and they should not allow people who will bring confusion to the party,” Bishop Chisanga said.

Bishop Chisanga has since thanked Zambians for conducting peaceful elections.