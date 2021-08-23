9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Clergyman advises against defections

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Rural News Clergyman advises against defections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A clergyman in Mansa district, Luapula province, has advised politicians to remain steadfast in their respective parties even they lose power.

Mansa Catholic Diocese Bishop Patrick Chisanga observes that it is surprising to see politicians already defecting to the new ruling party even before the new President is sworn – in.

Bishop Chisanga wondered what those defecting stand for , saying this time should be for those who did not make it in the just ended General elections to reflect and reorganize themselves as opposed to them ditching their political parties.

ZANIS reports that Bishop Chisanga who was speaking during Sunday Mass at Mansa Cathedral added that those defecting to the new political party are sending a very bad picture.

“ This should not be allowed to continue if there is to be sanity in our country’s politics, he said.

” These political parties have something they believe in, therefore members should continue to stand by what they believe in because that is what made them come together as parties in the first place, so there is no need to defect to another political party when you have a political party whose ideologies you believe in,” the Bishop observed.

And Bishop Chisanga has cautioned the United Party for National Development ( UPND) to be careful with people who want to join the party now when things seems to be okay.

The Bishop explains that those who are in a hurry to ditch the former ruling party are the ones who usually bring confusion hence the need to be very careful with them.

” UPND needs time to actualize their plans which they have for Zambia and they should not allow people who will bring confusion to the party,” Bishop Chisanga said.

Bishop Chisanga has since thanked Zambians for conducting peaceful elections.

Previous articleEverything rises and falls on leadership: Remembering Levy Mwanawasa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Clergyman advises against defections

A clergyman in Mansa district, Luapula province, has advised politicians to remain steadfast in their respective ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

138, 244 small scale farmers contribute towards FISP ahead of 2021/2022 farming season

Rural News Photo Editor - 4
138, 244 small scale farmers in Southern province have deposited their K400 contributions towards the 2021/2022 farming season under the Farmer Input Support Programme...
Read more

UCZ Northern Presbytery congratulates HH

Rural News Photo Editor - 3
The United Church of Zambia () in Northern Province has joined many other stakeholders in congratulating President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga...
Read more

Suspicious Sinazongwe voters harass returning officer

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Voting in Sinazongwe district of Southern province closed at 18hours. However, during voting hours there were a few incidents that were recorded. The Assistant...
Read more

Three polling stations in Nalolo not yet opened, truck carrying ballot papers breaks down

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Three polling stations in Nalolo West Bank of Nalolo Constituency in Western Province were unable to open at the stipulated time of 06:00 hours. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.