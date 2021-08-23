9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

FAZ Copperbelt Plot Women’s Football Strategy

By sports
51 views
0
Sports FAZ Copperbelt Plot Women's Football Strategy
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu has announced plans to decentralize women football in the province.

Ndhlovu said his executive wants to ensure that women football is introduced in all the ten districts on the Copperbelt.

He also acknowledged the logistical challenges women teams face on the Copperbelt.

“As big as Copperbelt is, we only have about fourteen women teams which is not good for the Province,” Ndhlovu said.

“If you compare it with Muchinga, you will find that they have over thirty teams.”

“We have chatted with the women representative in the executive, to look at the solution of helping teams to move,” he said.

Ndhlovu added:”We agreed to come up with a zonal type of arrangements where women football should be played within districts.”

Previous articleChipolopolos commence 10 day training in Morocco.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FAZ Copperbelt Plot Women’s Football Strategy

FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu has announced plans to decentralize women football in the province. Ndhlovu said his executive wants...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Hold First Training Session in Morocco

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo Zambia held their first training session in Morocco on Sunday evening following their arrival in North Africa on Saturday afternoon...
Read more

Red Arrows Set-Up Copperbelt Training Camp

Sports sports - 1
CAF Confederation Cup envoys Red Arrows are heading to the Copperbelt for a ten-day training camp. Arrows kicked off their pre-season training in early July...
Read more

BASKETBALL: Defending Copperbelt Champions Lunga Bullets Itching for Action After Covid-19 Lockdown

Sports sports - 0
The resumption of the Copperbelt Basketball League has delighted defending champions Lunga Bullets coach Moses Kasonso. The league was halted in June following an increase...
Read more

Home-based Chipolopolo Heads For Morocco Camp

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo this Friday night depart for a ten-day transit training camp in Morocco ahead of their opening match in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.