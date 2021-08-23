FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu has announced plans to decentralize women football in the province.

Ndhlovu said his executive wants to ensure that women football is introduced in all the ten districts on the Copperbelt.

He also acknowledged the logistical challenges women teams face on the Copperbelt.

“As big as Copperbelt is, we only have about fourteen women teams which is not good for the Province,” Ndhlovu said.

“If you compare it with Muchinga, you will find that they have over thirty teams.”

“We have chatted with the women representative in the executive, to look at the solution of helping teams to move,” he said.

Ndhlovu added:”We agreed to come up with a zonal type of arrangements where women football should be played within districts.”