Tuesday, August 24, 2021
General News
10 African Heads of State, Government to attend HH’s inauguration

By Chief Editor
Ten Heads of State and Government from African countries have confirmed that they will attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony in Lusaka today.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, disclosed that Heads of State and Government from Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

Dr. Miti said in a statement to the media that Angola will be represented by its Vice President while Ethiopia and Rwanda will have their Parliament Speakers at the swearing-in ceremony.

“The former Heads if State of the Republics of Botswana, Tanzania, and Nigeria as well as the former Prime Minister of Kenya will attend the ceremony,” he said.

He revealed that dignitaries from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Ghana and high level representatives from the African Union Commission, the Commonwealth Secretariat, COMESA Secretariat, SADC Secretariat and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Secretariat will also be among those in attendance at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“The attendance of the high level dignitaries is a testament of Zambia’s continued growing bonds of cordial relations with other countries and its effective participation in regional, sub-regional, continental and international organisations,” Dr. Miti explained.

He added that the response to attend the ceremony by these dignitaries was in recognition of Zambia’s stature on the international stage and its conduct of foreign relations.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia remains committed to the principles that underpin its foreign policy in furtherance of strong relations with other countries and international organizations,” he said.

Previous articleRaila Odinga urges HH not to extinguish opposition parties
Next articleZambia’s democracy is mature-Mnangagwa

  1. How many heads of state attended Biden’s or Boris Johnson’s inaugurations? African leaders have lots of time/money to waste no wonder we’re the poorest continent.

